Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) CFO Sells $340,481.78 in Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) CFO Jeremy Hofmann sold 7,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $340,481.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 57,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,513,906.51. The trade was a 11.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jeremy Hofmann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 12th, Jeremy Hofmann sold 5,538 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.22, for a total value of $244,890.36.

Shares of NASDAQ ZG traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.92. 1,654,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,153,542. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 499.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 2.04. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $90.22.

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:ZG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $654.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.40 million. Zillow Group had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 0.56%. Zillow Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 78.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Arax Advisory Partners lifted its position in Zillow Group by 402.3% in the fourth quarter. Arax Advisory Partners now owns 442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Positive Sentiment: Senior insiders still retain sizable stakes after the sales (CEO Jeremy Wacksman ~116k shares, CFO Jeremy Hofmann ~65k, director/insider Dan Spaulding ~41k), which supports continued alignment with shareholders. Read More.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZG. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Zillow Group from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $72.00 price target on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 12th. Susquehanna set a $50.00 target price on Zillow Group in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Zillow Group from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.05.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) is a U.S.-based online real estate marketplace that connects consumers, real estate professionals and mortgage lenders through a suite of digital products and advertising services. Founded in 2006 by Rich Barton and Lloyd Frink and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company operates a portfolio of consumer-facing brands and tools designed to simplify home search, rental discovery, valuation and mortgage shopping.

Zillow’s core products include its consumer websites and mobile apps that list homes for sale and rent, the Zestimate automated home value estimate, and marketplaces that connect buyers and renters with agents and lenders.

