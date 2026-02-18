Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Director Lewis Williams Sells 18,000 Shares

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) Director Lewis Williams sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.42, for a total transaction of $1,483,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 7,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,936.50. The trade was a 69.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PTGX traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 407,873 shares, compared to its average volume of 768,887. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 133.86 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.37. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.70 and a 12-month high of $96.54.

PTGX has been the subject of several research reports. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $69.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 7th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Protagonist Therapeutics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.38.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 171.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: PTGX) is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, orally administered peptide-based therapies for immune-mediated and other serious diseases. The company leverages its proprietary Peptide 2.0 platform to design peptides that target G protein–coupled receptors and cytokine receptors, with the goal of combining the potency of biologics with the convenience of oral administration. Protagonist’s approach aims to address unmet medical needs in areas where injectable therapies have been the standard of care.

Among its lead programs is PTG-100, an oral ?4?7 integrin antagonist intended to block leukocyte migration to the gut in ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease.

