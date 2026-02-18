Insider Selling: Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) Insider Sells 55,870 Shares of Stock

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) insider Vicente Reynal sold 55,870 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $5,608,789.30. Following the transaction, the insider owned 229,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,056,370.52. This represents a 19.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Vicente Reynal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 17th, Vicente Reynal sold 36,482 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.50, for a total transaction of $3,556,995.00.

On Wednesday, February 11th, Vicente Reynal sold 440 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $44,000.00.

On Wednesday, February 4th, Vicente Reynal sold 90,281 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.92, for a total value of $8,840,315.52.

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Vicente Reynal sold 9,719 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $913,586.00.

On Friday, January 16th, Vicente Reynal sold 191,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $16,830,920.00.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 1.4%

IR traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $97.35. 2,957,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,439,333. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.61 and a 1 year high of $100.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.46 billion, a PE ratio of 67.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.65.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Ingersoll Rand has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.570 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on IR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price target on Ingersoll Rand in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $91.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in Ingersoll Rand by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 6,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 21,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,686,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Andina Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Andina Capital Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand is a diversified industrial company that designs, manufactures and services a wide range of equipment and technologies for commercial, industrial and OEM customers. Its product portfolio includes air compressors and compressed air systems, pneumatic and cordless power tools, material handling and lifting equipment, fluid transfer and pumping solutions, and associated aftermarket parts and service offerings. The company’s products support applications across manufacturing, construction, transportation, oil and gas, mining and general industrial markets.

Ingersoll Rand sells through a combination of direct sales, distributor networks and service channels, delivering both capital equipment and recurring aftermarket revenue from parts, maintenance and service contracts.

