Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc Acquires 4,355 Shares of Surrozen (NASDAQ:SRZN) Stock

Surrozen, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRZN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc purchased 4,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.94 per share, with a total value of $95,548.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider owned 641,685 shares in the company, valued at $14,078,568.90. This trade represents a 0.68% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Monday, February 2nd, Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc purchased 731 shares of Surrozen stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.38 per share, with a total value of $15,628.78.

On Friday, January 30th, Tcg Crossover Gp Ii, Llc acquired 4,271 shares of Surrozen stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $91,356.69.

Shares of Surrozen stock opened at $23.65 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10. Surrozen, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.90 and a 52 week high of $24.94. The company has a market capitalization of $202.68 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 0.58.

Surrozen ( NASDAQ:SRZN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 7th. The company reported ($3.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($2.44). The company had revenue of $0.98 million for the quarter. Surrozen had a negative net margin of 2,909.10% and a negative return on equity of 4,055.04%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Surrozen, Inc. will post -8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRZN. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Surrozen by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Surrozen by 32.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 13,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Surrozen by 22.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surrozen during the second quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Surrozen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $621,000. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SRZN shares. Lifesci Capital raised shares of Surrozen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 13th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Surrozen in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Surrozen to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Surrozen, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapeutic antibodies that target the Wnt signaling pathway for applications in tissue repair, regeneration and oncology. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, the company leverages its proprietary SurroBody platform to design bispecific antibody molecules capable of modulating Wnt receptor activity with enhanced tissue specificity.

The SurroBody platform enables the generation of high-affinity, dual-binding antibodies engineered to either activate or inhibit Wnt signaling, a pathway critical to cell proliferation, differentiation and homeostasis.

