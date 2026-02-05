Triglav Investments D.O.O. Raises Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Triglav Investments D.O.O. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 103.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,700 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 0.9% of Triglav Investments D.O.O.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Triglav Investments D.O.O.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 480.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and raised FY outlook — AbbVie reported Q4 adjusted EPS of $2.71 and revenue of $16.62B, topping estimates; management gave 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $14.37–$14.57, above consensus, supporting the view of durable profit growth. Article Title

Q4 beat and raised FY outlook — AbbVie reported Q4 adjusted EPS of $2.71 and revenue of $16.62B, topping estimates; management gave 2026 adjusted EPS guidance of $14.37–$14.57, above consensus, supporting the view of durable profit growth. Positive Sentiment: Immunology momentum — Strong demand for Skyrizi (+32% Y/Y) and Rinvoq (+29% Y/Y) drove the beat and are cited by management as the engine of revenue growth, partially offsetting Humira declines. Analysts point to continued upside from these franchises. Article Title

Immunology momentum — Strong demand for Skyrizi (+32% Y/Y) and Rinvoq (+29% Y/Y) drove the beat and are cited by management as the engine of revenue growth, partially offsetting Humira declines. Analysts point to continued upside from these franchises. Positive Sentiment: Rinvoq label expansion in progress — AbbVie submitted regulatory applications for Rinvoq (upadacitinib) in vitiligo (FDA/EMA), a meaningful new indication if approved that could support longer?term growth. Article Title

Rinvoq label expansion in progress — AbbVie submitted regulatory applications for Rinvoq (upadacitinib) in vitiligo (FDA/EMA), a meaningful new indication if approved that could support longer?term growth. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst positioning mixed — Some firms (e.g., Evercore) kept bullish ratings citing immunology strength and neurology upside, while others are pausing to re?assess targets; this is keeping trading volatile. Article Title

Analyst positioning mixed — Some firms (e.g., Evercore) kept bullish ratings citing immunology strength and neurology upside, while others are pausing to re?assess targets; this is keeping trading volatile. Negative Sentiment: Q1 guidance missed expectations — AbbVie issued Q1 2026 EPS guidance of $2.97–$3.01 versus a ~ $3.11 consensus, and revenue guidance came in below forecasts, prompting concern about near?term growth momentum. (Company guidance update)

Q1 guidance missed expectations — AbbVie issued Q1 2026 EPS guidance of $2.97–$3.01 versus a ~ $3.11 consensus, and revenue guidance came in below forecasts, prompting concern about near?term growth momentum. (Company guidance update) Negative Sentiment: Segment weakness and diversification worries — Aesthetics (Botox/Cosmetics) and parts of oncology showed declines and some reports flag that growth is concentrated in immunology; commentators warn the company may lean on M&A/IPR&D to sustain growth. Article Title

Segment weakness and diversification worries — Aesthetics (Botox/Cosmetics) and parts of oncology showed declines and some reports flag that growth is concentrated in immunology; commentators warn the company may lean on M&A/IPR&D to sustain growth. Negative Sentiment: Investor skepticism on Rinvoq contribution and valuation questions — Some coverage highlights that Rinvoq’s role vs. expectations (and valuation implications for the company) remains under scrutiny despite the drug’s growth. Article Title

NYSE ABBV opened at $217.04 on Thursday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.39 and a 12 month high of $244.81. The company has a market capitalization of $383.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.42, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.14.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 3,216.47%. The firm had revenue of $16.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. AbbVie has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.370-14.570 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.010 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 3rd. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $227.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 20th. HSBC upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James Financial set a $256.00 target price on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.50.

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie’s product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women’s health.

