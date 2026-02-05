4,692 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS Purchased by Portside Wealth Group LLC

Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SNPS. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,060,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,721,363,000 after buying an additional 231,014 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,266,446 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,725,362,000 after purchasing an additional 85,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,545,892 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,810,214,000 after purchasing an additional 51,043 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,598,874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,333,095,000 after purchasing an additional 585,494 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,913,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $980,757,000 after purchasing an additional 187,790 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Synopsys from $445.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Synopsys from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $602.00 to $520.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 11th. Wall Street Zen raised Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $553.57.

In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total value of $1,685,035.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 17,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,221,058.34. This trade represents a 17.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total transaction of $132,500.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 11,959 shares in the company, valued at $6,338,270. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 4,157 shares of company stock worth $1,945,036 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SNPS stock opened at $418.98 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $479.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $498.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.16 billion, a PE ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $365.74 and a 52 week high of $651.73.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 7.89% and a net margin of 18.89%.The company’s revenue was up 37.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.320-14.400 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.520-3.580 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front?end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape?out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

