Derek Steward Sells 769 Shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION) Stock

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) EVP Derek Steward sold 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.46, for a total value of $46,493.74. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 14,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,001.22. This represents a 5.10% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Stock Up 2.3%

NASDAQ ZION opened at $63.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.85. Zions Bancorporation, N.A. has a 52 week low of $39.32 and a 52 week high of $64.87.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Zions Bancorporation, N.A.’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Stephens increased their target price on Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, N.A. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zions Bancorporation, N.A.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traub Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, N.A. by 75.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, N.A. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Key Zions Bancorporation, N.A. News

Here are the key news stories impacting Zions Bancorporation, N.A. this week:

Positive Sentiment: Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 (annualized $1.80, ?2.9% yield) with an ex?dividend date of Feb 12 — a cash return that can support the share price into the record/ex?dividend window. Read More.

Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.45 (annualized $1.80, ?2.9% yield) with an ex?dividend date of Feb 12 — a cash return that can support the share price into the record/ex?dividend window. Read More. Positive Sentiment: High institutional ownership (~76.8%) suggests strong steady demand from funds, which can reduce volatility and support the stock on buybacks/dividends or positive headlines. Read More.

High institutional ownership (~76.8%) suggests strong steady demand from funds, which can reduce volatility and support the stock on buybacks/dividends or positive headlines. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Zions priced $500M of fixed?to?floating senior notes due Feb 9, 2029. The offering increases funded liquidity and tenor but adds interest expense — impact depends on how proceeds are used and prevailing rates. Read More.

Zions priced $500M of fixed?to?floating senior notes due Feb 9, 2029. The offering increases funded liquidity and tenor but adds interest expense — impact depends on how proceeds are used and prevailing rates. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage is mixed with a consensus “Hold” and average target near the current price (~$63). Some firms trimmed targets while others raised them, so no clear directional analyst catalyst. Read More.

Analyst coverage is mixed with a consensus “Hold” and average target near the current price (~$63). Some firms trimmed targets while others raised them, so no clear directional analyst catalyst. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Several senior insiders sold shares this week — including the company president (large sale ~28,980 shares) and other executives — which can be read as profit?taking or portfolio rebalancing and may weigh on sentiment. Monitor whether sales continue or are one?time, and check 10b5?1/SEC filing context. Read More. Read More.

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, N.A. is a bank holding company headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, offering a full suite of banking and financial services to individuals, businesses and institutions. Through its primary subsidiary, Zions Bank, the company provides commercial banking, retail banking and wealth management solutions designed to serve the needs of small businesses, middle?market firms and high?net?worth clients. Its service portfolio includes deposit accounts, cash?management tools, lending products, mortgage origination, treasury services and investment advisory services.

The company’s commercial banking segment delivers custom credit and treasury management services, including working capital lines of credit, equipment financing and international trade finance.

