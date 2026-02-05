RMR Wealth Builders Purchases 30,371 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF $VTV

RMR Wealth Builders raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 534,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,371 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 8.4% of RMR Wealth Builders’ holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. RMR Wealth Builders owned 0.07% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $100,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 128,140,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,647,573,000 after buying an additional 3,837,576 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,966,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,068,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,472 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,895,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,718 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 6,541,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,112,000 after purchasing an additional 42,087 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,865,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,689,000 after purchasing an additional 220,861 shares during the last quarter.

VTV stock opened at $203.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.04 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $204.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.41 and its 200-day moving average is $187.52.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies. The Index represents the value companies of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index. The MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index represents the universe of predominantly large-capitalization companies in the United States equity market.

