iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV Shares Sold by Hobbs Wealth Management LLC

Hobbs Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 116,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,078 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 6.6% of Hobbs Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Hobbs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $7,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFV. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Pandora Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guerra Advisors Inc bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Tripletail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 257.8% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

EFV opened at $77.41 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $51.05 and a 52-week high of $66.83. The firm has a market cap of $31.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $72.39 and its 200-day moving average is $69.16.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, energy, healthcare, telecommunication services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology and consumer staples.

