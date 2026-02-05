Black Diamond Financial LLC Purchases 32,331 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 587.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,836 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,331 shares during the quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $7,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RSP. North Peak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 227.3% during the second quarter. North Peak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,374,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,453,262 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 24,657,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,481,285,000 after buying an additional 1,103,629 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 119.1% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 2,027,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,487,000 after buying an additional 1,102,322 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 303.3% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,015,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,495,000 after buying an additional 763,825 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,646,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,206,000 after buying an additional 589,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.9%

RSP stock opened at $200.30 on Thursday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $150.35 and a twelve month high of $200.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $190.18.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.