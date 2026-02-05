Allianz Asset Management GmbH Purchases 23,349 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. $MUSA

Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 138,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,349 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $53,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUSA. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 423.1% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its position in Murphy USA by 317.6% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 71 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 1,925.0% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA stock opened at $443.89 on Thursday. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52-week low of $345.23 and a 52-week high of $523.09. The company has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $414.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $393.68.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $7.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.67 by $0.86. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 69.87%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MUSA shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $467.00 price objective on shares of Murphy USA in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Murphy USA from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $460.33.

In other news, CEO R Andrew Clyde sold 24,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.33, for a total transaction of $9,431,434.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 131,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,963,381.92. The trade was a 15.88% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Malynda K. West sold 4,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,721,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 117,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,890,325. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 45,034 shares of company stock worth $17,349,722 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA is a leading downstream marketer of gasoline, diesel and convenience store products in the United States. Headquartered in El Dorado, Arkansas, the company was originally established as part of Murphy Oil Corporation and was spun off as an independent public entity in 2013. Since its separation, Murphy USA has focused on retail fueling services and convenience offerings designed to deliver value and convenience to consumers.

The company’s primary operations center on two retail formats.

