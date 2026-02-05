ELCO Management Co. LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF $SCHB

ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,506 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,150 shares during the period. Schwab US Broad Market ETF makes up 2.3% of ELCO Management Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. ELCO Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2,295.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 64,764,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,334,000 after buying an additional 62,061,116 shares in the last quarter. Rebalance LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 14,480,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320,879 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 12,223,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,284,000 after acquiring an additional 322,220 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,716,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,094,000 after purchasing an additional 57,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,275,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,215,000 after purchasing an additional 37,462 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF stock opened at $26.44 on Thursday. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $18.52 and a 12-month high of $26.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.74.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available. The types of derivatives used by the Fund are options, futures, options on futures and swaps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.