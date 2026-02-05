Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC Invests $5.23 Million in National Fuel Gas Company $NFG

Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 56,271 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,228,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in National Fuel Gas by 14.9% in the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 69,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,875,000 after purchasing an additional 8,993 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Fuel Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $638,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 80.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 15,291 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 6,796 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 103,374 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,541,000 after buying an additional 13,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC now owns 34,345 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 20,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NFG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Research cut National Fuel Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $101.00 price target on National Fuel Gas in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.33.

National Fuel Gas Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:NFG opened at $84.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.14. National Fuel Gas Company has a 1 year low of $69.93 and a 1 year high of $94.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $651.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.70 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 27.65%.National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.600-8.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

National Fuel Gas Profile

National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) is a diversified energy company engaged primarily in the production, gathering, transmission, distribution and marketing of natural gas. The company operates through four principal segments: Exploration & Production, Pipeline & Storage, Utilities, and Energy Marketing. Its integrated asset base spans upstream development in the Appalachian Basin, regional pipeline networks, underground storage facilities, and regulated utility distribution systems.

In its Exploration & Production segment, National Fuel Gas focuses on developing natural gas reserves in the Marcellus and Utica shales, leveraging modern drilling and completion techniques.

Further Reading

