Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 271.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,640 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 81,606 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $22,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 328.9% in the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 67.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Electronic Arts
In related news, Director Jeff Huber sold 79,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.17, for a total transaction of $15,969,075.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $302,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,231.75. The trade was a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 123,769 shares of company stock worth $24,943,734 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Here are the key news stories impacting Electronic Arts this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Record net bookings and blockbuster game launch — EA reported record net bookings of about $3.05B in Q3, led by strong sales and engagement for Battlefield 6, which is driving the company’s revenue recovery. Electronic Arts posts strong Q3 revenue as ‘Battlefield 6′ tops sales
- Positive Sentiment: Quarter beat revenue/bookings estimates — Revenue and bookings beat Street expectations (revenue ~ $3.05B, bookings +38% YoY), a key fundamental positive that supports longer-term monetization from big franchises. EA beats quarterly bookings estimates powered by new ‘Battlefield’ game
- Positive Sentiment: EPS and earnings metrics showed improvement year-over-year, with headlines noting an EPS beat vs. consensus — supportive for investor confidence in recurring revenue and live services. Electronic Arts (EA) Beats Q3 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- Neutral Sentiment: Quarterly dividend declared (quarterly $0.19; ex-dividend Feb 25) — a small yield but signals capital-return discipline. EA Q3 press release / financials
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst holds with varied targets — TD Cowen reiterated a Hold ($210 PT), reflecting cautious views on costs and visibility; these mixed analyst stances keep guidance uncertain. TD Cowen Hold rating commentary
- Negative Sentiment: Profit and margins under pressure — operating costs rose and quarterly operating profit fell despite higher revenue, which raises near-term margin concerns. WSJ: EA’s Third-Quarter Profit Falls, Despite Higher Revenue
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst price-target cut — Citi trimmed its PT from $207 to $202 and set a Neutral rating, trimming upside in some models and contributing to downside sentiment. Benzinga: Citi lowers price target
- Negative Sentiment: Takeover / visibility uncertainty and product retirements — Ongoing takeover talk and a changing release/shutdown schedule for some older EA titles add execution risk and make near-term visibility murky. Investing.com: Takeover reshapes outlook MSN: EA games shutting down
Electronic Arts Trading Down 2.3%
Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $196.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.77 and a 200-day moving average of $190.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.95 and a twelve month high of $204.88.
Electronic Arts Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.
Electronic Arts Profile
Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.
EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.
