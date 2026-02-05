Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Shares Acquired by BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 271.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 111,640 shares of the game software company’s stock after buying an additional 81,606 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $22,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Salomon & Ludwin LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 165 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter worth $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 328.9% in the second quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 193 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 67.5% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 196 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

In related news, Director Jeff Huber sold 79,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.17, for a total transaction of $15,969,075.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.65, for a total value of $302,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,231.75. The trade was a 21.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 123,769 shares of company stock worth $24,943,734 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Zacks Research lowered Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on EA

Trending Headlines about Electronic Arts

Here are the key news stories impacting Electronic Arts this week:

Electronic Arts Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:EA opened at $196.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.77 and a 200-day moving average of $190.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $49.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.74. Electronic Arts Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.95 and a twelve month high of $204.88.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 25th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.22%.

Electronic Arts Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.

EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.