Hantz Financial Services Inc. Sells 2,519 Shares of Northrop Grumman Corporation $NOC

Hantz Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,519 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $7,943,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 48 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 63 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

In related news, Director Mark A. Welsh III sold 97 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.08, for a total transaction of $54,715.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 4,281 shares in the company, valued at $2,414,826.48. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $4,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 194,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,761,200. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,192 shares of company stock worth $6,164,745. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $691.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $607.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $592.53. Northrop Grumman Corporation has a 12-month low of $426.24 and a 12-month high of $709.39. The firm has a market cap of $98.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.72, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.97 by $0.26. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 25.57% and a net margin of 9.97%.The company had revenue of $11.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.39 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Northrop Grumman has set its FY 2026 guidance at 27.400-27.900 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Corporation will post 28.05 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 1st were issued a $2.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 1st. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on NOC. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $752.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $727.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Wednesday, December 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $715.00 to $781.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $688.79.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE: NOC) is a leading U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, builds and sustains advanced systems, products and technologies for government and commercial customers. Formed through the combination of Northrop and Grumman businesses in the 1990s, the company’s portfolio spans manned and unmanned aircraft, space systems, missile defense, radar and sensor systems, and integrated command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR) solutions.

The company’s work includes airframe and platform manufacturing, space hardware and satellite systems, advanced mission systems and cybersecurity services, as well as logistics, sustainment and modernization programs.

