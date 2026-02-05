BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Corporation $XOM

BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 209,988 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $24,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Clayton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,595.2% during the 3rd quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 121.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.7%

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $147.58 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Corporation has a 1-year low of $97.80 and a 1-year high of $147.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $622.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a PEG ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 0.39.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $82.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.98 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 8.68%.The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Corporation will post 7.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 12th will be given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 12th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.75, for a total transaction of $698,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 23,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,295,864. The trade was a 17.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,406,570. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on XOM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $171.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital set a $123.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.59.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

