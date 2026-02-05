Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Roth Mkm

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mattel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research cut shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Cfra Research cut shares of Mattel from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.86.

NASDAQ MAT opened at $21.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.08. Mattel has a one year low of $13.94 and a one year high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.60. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 40,823,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,041,000 after buying an additional 4,665,541 shares during the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,619,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,651,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mattel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,044,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Mattel by 4,633.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,581,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Mattel, Inc is a leading global toy company headquartered in El Segundo, California. Founded in 1945 by Harold “Matt” Matson and Elliot and Ruth Handler, the company has grown into a major player in the toy and family products industry. Mattel designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of toys, games and entertainment products under well-known brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and Matchbox. In addition to its proprietary labels, Mattel holds licenses with global entertainment franchises, partnering with Disney, Warner Bros., WWE and other studios to create character-driven play experiences.

