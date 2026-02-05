Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Roth Mkm

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Roth Mkm from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Mattel from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Mattel in a research report on Monday. Zacks Research cut shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Cfra Research cut shares of Mattel from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.86.
View Our Latest Stock Report on MAT
Mattel Trading Up 0.5%
Institutional Trading of Mattel
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 40,823,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,041,000 after buying an additional 4,665,541 shares during the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mattel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,619,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mattel during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,651,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mattel during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,044,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Mattel by 4,633.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,581,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,888 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.
More Mattel News
Here are the key news stories impacting Mattel this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Apple TV locked an October release date for “Matchbox The Movie” (John Cena lead), underscoring a high?profile distribution partner and franchise potential that supports media/royalty revenue expectations. Apple TV sets October launch for Mattel’s ‘Matchbox’ car movie First Look At Apple X Mattel’s John Cena-Led Film ‘Matchbox The Movie’
- Positive Sentiment: Analysts raised price targets: Morgan Stanley lifted its PT to $22 citing sector valuation adjustments, and Roth MKM raised its PT to $22 (neutral rating) — both moves lend short?term support to the stock. Morgan Stanley lifts Mattel PT to $22 Roth Capital raises Mattel PT to $22
- Positive Sentiment: Mattel Studios continues to expand its film slate (e.g., live?action “Tony the Tattooed Man” with Tracie Laymon attached), supporting the company’s strategy to monetize IP beyond toys. Mattel Studios Is Turning TONY THE TATTOOED MAN Into a Live-Action Movie
- Positive Sentiment: Brand marketing lift: Mattel’s Ken featured in Expedia’s Super Bowl LX spot, providing high?visibility advertising that can boost toy/brand demand. Mattel’s Ken Makes High-Profile Super Bowl LX Debut
- Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage highlights Mattel’s attempts to revive past product flops into new hits — signals creative effort but uncertain commercial outcomes until results appear. Mattel Wants To Turn A Massive Toy Flop Into The Next Barbie-Sized Hit
- Negative Sentiment: Near?term earnings risk: analysts and previews (Zacks) note Wall Street expects earnings growth but suggest Mattel may lack the setup for an earnings beat next week — a potential short?term headwind if results disappoint. Mattel reports next week; expectations
Mattel Company Profile
Mattel, Inc is a leading global toy company headquartered in El Segundo, California. Founded in 1945 by Harold “Matt” Matson and Elliot and Ruth Handler, the company has grown into a major player in the toy and family products industry. Mattel designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of toys, games and entertainment products under well-known brands, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher-Price, American Girl, Thomas & Friends, UNO and Matchbox. In addition to its proprietary labels, Mattel holds licenses with global entertainment franchises, partnering with Disney, Warner Bros., WWE and other studios to create character-driven play experiences.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Mattel
- The day the gold market broke
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
Receive News & Ratings for Mattel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.