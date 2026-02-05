Paul Rubin Sells 7,433 Shares of BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA) Stock

BioAge Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOA – Get Free Report) insider Paul Rubin sold 7,433 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $139,368.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

BioAge Labs Trading Up 1.2%

BIOA stock opened at $20.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $722.38 million, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.42. BioAge Labs, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.88 and a 12 month high of $24.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.04.

Get BioAge Labs alerts:

BioAge Labs (NASDAQ:BIOA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.05 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley set a $23.00 price objective on BioAge Labs in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of BioAge Labs from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of BioAge Labs in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BioAge Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of BioAge Labs in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioAge Labs currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on BioAge Labs

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BioAge Labs

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIOA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of BioAge Labs during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in BioAge Labs by 60.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 453,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after buying an additional 171,426 shares during the period. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in BioAge Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BioAge Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BioAge Labs in the 2nd quarter worth $206,000.

About BioAge Labs

(Get Free Report)

BioAge Labs (NASDAQ: BIOA) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing therapies that address age-associated diseases. The company leverages its proprietary analytics platform to mine large-scale human biological data for insights into the molecular mechanisms of aging. By targeting fundamental aging pathways, BioAge aims to create interventions that extend healthspan and treat conditions that disproportionately affect older populations.

At the core of BioAge’s operations is its integrated drug discovery platform, which combines human omics datasets, machine learning algorithms and experimental validation to identify novel drug targets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BioAge Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioAge Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.