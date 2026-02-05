Anthony Folger Sells 6,000 Shares of Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Stock

Progress Software Corporation (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) CFO Anthony Folger sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 48,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,952,080. The trade was a 10.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Progress Software stock opened at $40.73 on Thursday. Progress Software Corporation has a 12-month low of $38.54 and a 12-month high of $65.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average of $43.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 20th. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $253.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.86 million. Progress Software had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 43.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Progress Software has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.74-1.910 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.56-1.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Progress Software Corporation will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PRGS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Progress Software from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Progress Software from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Progress Software from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Progress Software from a “sell (d+)” rating to a “hold (c-)” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quaker Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 200.0% in the second quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Progress Software during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 135.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progress Software by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 985 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Progress Software by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,490 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter.

Progress Software (NASDAQ: PRGS) is a global provider of enterprise software designed to simplify and accelerate the delivery of business applications. The company’s offerings span digital experience management, application development and deployment, data connectivity and integration, and predictive analytics. Progress supports organizations in building, deploying, and managing mission-critical applications across on-premises, cloud and hybrid environments, helping to reduce development complexity and operational overhead.

Key products in Progress’s portfolio include Progress OpenEdge, a robust development and database platform for building transactional applications; Progress DataDirect, which enables high-performance connectivity to disparate data sources; Progress Sitefinity, a digital experience platform for content management and personalization; Progress Telerik, a suite of UI controls and developer tools; and Progress Kinvey, a serverless backend platform for mobile and web applications.

