Mary Clara Capel Sells 2,642 Shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Stock

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) insider Mary Clara Capel sold 2,642 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $152,575.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 25,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,466,850. The trade was a 9.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Mary Clara Capel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Mary Clara Capel sold 5,000 shares of First Bancorp stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $296,550.00.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Mary Clara Capel sold 2,500 shares of First Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.26, for a total value of $143,150.00.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $60.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. First Bancorp has a 12-month low of $34.50 and a 12-month high of $62.31.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. First Bancorp had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.43 million. Sell-side analysts predict that First Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. First Bancorp’s payout ratio is 34.33%.

Several analysts have recently commented on FBNC shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 15th. Raymond James Financial raised First Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Zacks Research cut First Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in First Bancorp by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $518,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 726,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,892,000 after buying an additional 123,283 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in First Bancorp by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank, offering a broad range of commercial and consumer banking services. Its core offerings include business lending, treasury and cash management, residential and commercial mortgage financing, and consumer deposit products. Through its subsidiary, First Bank provides online and branch-based banking solutions, including checking and savings accounts, certificate of deposits, and digital banking tools designed to meet the needs of individuals, small- to mid-sized businesses, and professional institutions.

The company maintains a network of full-service banking centers and loan production offices across North Carolina and South Carolina, with a focus on markets in the Piedmont, Sandhills and coastal regions.

