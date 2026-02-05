American Express Company $AXP Shares Purchased by Triglav Investments D.O.O.

Triglav Investments D.O.O. boosted its stake in shares of American Express Company (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 17.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,000 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Triglav Investments D.O.O.’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in American Express by 153.3% during the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 76 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Express during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Access Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Express during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 84.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $353.43 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $368.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $344.68. American Express Company has a fifty-two week low of $220.43 and a fifty-two week high of $387.49. The firm has a market cap of $243.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

American Express Dividend Announcement

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The payment services company reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of ($17,139.00) million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.91 billion. American Express had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 33.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.04 earnings per share. American Express has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.300-17.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Express Company will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 2nd will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXP. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $395.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on American Express from $385.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. HSBC set a $295.00 price objective on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $328.00 target price on American Express in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.05.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on American Express

Key Headlines Impacting American Express

Here are the key news stories impacting American Express this week:

About American Express

(Free Report)

American Express is a global financial services company primarily known for its payment card products, travel services and merchant network. Founded in 1850 as an express mail business, the company evolved through the 20th century into a payments and travel-focused organization. Its core activities include issuing consumer and commercial charge and credit cards, operating a global card acceptance and processing network, and providing travel-related services and customer loyalty programs.

American Express issues a range of products for individuals, small businesses and large corporations, including personal cards, business and corporate cards, and co?brand partnerships with airlines, hotels and retailers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.