AlphaQuest LLC Raises Stock Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. $MPWR

AlphaQuest LLC boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 738.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPWR. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 111 Capital purchased a new position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 27,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $881.66, for a total transaction of $24,656,503.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 148,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,755,467.96. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $896.97, for a total transaction of $89,697.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $382,109.22. The trade was a 19.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 69,776 shares of company stock worth $63,489,045 over the last ninety days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $1,136.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $993.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $927.63. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.86 and a 52 week high of $1,226.30. The stock has a market cap of $54.47 billion, a PE ratio of 29.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $1.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

Positive Sentiment: Stifel raised its price target to $1,300 and maintained a “buy” rating, signaling continued analyst confidence and potential upside. Stifel price target raise

Several research analysts have weighed in on MPWR shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,163.00 to $1,375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,250.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $1,200.00 price target on Monolithic Power Systems and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,152.08.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ: MPWR) is a fabless semiconductor company that designs and supplies high-performance power management solutions for a broad range of electronic systems. Founded in 1997 and headquartered in Kirkland, Washington, the company focuses on analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits that convert, regulate and monitor electrical power with an emphasis on efficiency, integration and power density.

MPS’s product portfolio includes DC?DC switching regulators, power modules, power management ICs (PMICs), LED drivers, battery-management ICs, motor drivers, and AC?DC power solutions.

