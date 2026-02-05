Suresh Garimella Sells 1,100 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) Director Suresh Garimella sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $202,477.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 79,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,699,093.92. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

MOD stock opened at $199.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.71. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 12 month low of $64.79 and a 12 month high of $205.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MOD. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2,025.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 425 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) is a global provider of thermal management solutions serving automotive, commercial transportation, heavy-duty off-highway, industrial, HVAC and refrigeration markets. The company designs, manufactures, tests and markets a broad array of heat-transfer products that manage temperature and energy efficiency for engines, power electronics and building climate control systems.

Its product portfolio includes heat exchangers, condensers, radiators, evaporators, charge air coolers, fan systems and associated controls.

