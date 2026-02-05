Suresh Garimella Sells 1,100 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Stock

Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) Director Suresh Garimella sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.07, for a total transaction of $202,477.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 79,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,699,093.92. This represents a 1.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Modine Manufacturing Stock Up 0.1%
MOD stock opened at $199.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.71. Modine Manufacturing Company has a 12 month low of $64.79 and a 12 month high of $205.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.16.
Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $805.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Here are the key news stories impacting Modine Manufacturing this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Quarter results: Modine reported Q3 revenue of $805M and an adjusted EPS beat (reported $1.19 vs. Street estimates ~ $1.00), driven by a strong Data Center/Climate Solutions ramp. Investors interpret the top?line beat and margin commentary as evidence the company’s data?center pivot is gaining traction. Modine (MOD) Q3 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates
- Positive Sentiment: Guidance uplift: Management raised FY?2026 revenue guidance to about $3.1–$3.2B (vs. consensus near $3.0B), signaling confidence in the production ramp for data?center products that drove the quarter’s growth. This guidance raise is a key reason analysts and investors moved the stock higher. Modine Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2026 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades / price targets: Several firms have raised targets and ratings (DA Davidson, Oppenheimer, Zacks upgrades); one report cites a price?target increase to $203.77 — supporting buying momentum. Modine Manufacturing (MOD) price target increased by 16.88% to 203.77
- Neutral Sentiment: Insider activity: A director sold 1,100 shares recently (disclosed), a small transaction relative to insider holdings — notable but not large enough alone to change fundamentals. Insider Form 4
- Negative Sentiment: GAAP vs. adjusted discrepancy and balance?sheet/cash?flow concerns: A third?party report highlights GAAP results showing a net loss (~$47.4M) and negative diluted EPS on a different accounting basis, weaker operating cash flow, higher capex and rising liabilities—these items could pressure the stock if investors focus on GAAP metrics or cash?flow trends. Modine Releases Q3 2026 Earnings: Revenue Beats but EPS Misses, Reports Net Loss
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Modine Manufacturing from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.00.
Modine Manufacturing Company (NYSE:MOD) is a global provider of thermal management solutions serving automotive, commercial transportation, heavy-duty off-highway, industrial, HVAC and refrigeration markets. The company designs, manufactures, tests and markets a broad array of heat-transfer products that manage temperature and energy efficiency for engines, power electronics and building climate control systems.
Its product portfolio includes heat exchangers, condensers, radiators, evaporators, charge air coolers, fan systems and associated controls.
