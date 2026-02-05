Machina Capital S.A.S. Takes $1.15 Million Position in Flex Ltd. $FLEX

Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 19,847 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Flex by 80.1% in the third quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,602 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 19,388 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Flex by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,393,463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,749,000 after acquiring an additional 360,553 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flex by 220.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 24,891 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 17,128 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. boosted its position in Flex by 140.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 46,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,699,000 after purchasing an additional 27,169 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,460,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Flex alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Flex in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Flex from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Argus set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Flex in a research note on Friday, October 31st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Flex from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Flex from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.67.

Insider Activity

In other Flex news, Director Michael E. Hurlston sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $580,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 58,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,396,538. This trade represents a 14.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Krumm sold 21,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.23, for a total value of $1,310,689.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 143,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,805,057.69. This trade represents a 12.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 86,406 shares of company stock valued at $5,195,639 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Flex News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Flex this week:

Flex Stock Down 10.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $58.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Flex Ltd. has a 12-month low of $25.11 and a 12-month high of $72.22.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.84 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Flex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.210-3.270 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.830-0.890 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX), formerly known as Flextronics, is a global provider of electronics manufacturing services (EMS) and original design manufacturing (ODM). The company offers end-to-end product lifecycle solutions including product design and engineering, prototyping, volume manufacturing, testing, and aftermarket services. Its offerings extend into supply chain management, component sourcing, logistics and distribution, and advanced manufacturing capabilities such as automation and digital manufacturing to support customers from concept through end-of-life.

Flex serves a broad range of industries, including automotive, healthcare, industrial, communications, and consumer electronics, working with original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and technology companies to accelerate time to market and manage complex supply chains.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.