Enphase Energy, Inc. $ENPH Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its stake in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 61.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 35,855 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. QRG Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.1% in the third quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 33.6% during the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,629 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in Enphase Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 16,796 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Citigroup raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 target price on Enphase Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.66.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $51.67 on Thursday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $70.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.05 and a beta of 1.37.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $343.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.45 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 21.40%. The business’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mandy Yang sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total value of $198,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 68,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,277,260.87. This trade represents a 8.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers sold 150,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 1,733,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,499,651.48. This represents a 7.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Positive Sentiment: Q4 beat and raised near?term guide — Enphase reported Q4 adj. EPS above consensus and revenue that topped expectations, and raised Q1 revenue guidance to $270–$300M (previously ~$250M); management said bookings are ~90% to the midpoint, which supports a recovery narrative. ENPH Stock Soars 50% on Earnings

Q4 beat and raised near?term guide — Enphase reported Q4 adj. EPS above consensus and revenue that topped expectations, and raised Q1 revenue guidance to $270–$300M (previously ~$250M); management said bookings are ~90% to the midpoint, which supports a recovery narrative. Positive Sentiment: Longer?term TAM expansion: management highlighted opportunities beyond residential solar — Enphase is pitching batteries, inverters and load?management (and a potential role in freeing grid capacity for data centers) as new demand channels, which gives investors a higher?growth narrative to look through near?term softness. Earnings Call Highlights

Longer?term TAM expansion: management highlighted opportunities beyond residential solar — Enphase is pitching batteries, inverters and load?management (and a potential role in freeing grid capacity for data centers) as new demand channels, which gives investors a higher?growth narrative to look through near?term softness. Positive Sentiment: Analyst upgrades and target adjustments — Multiple shops raised ratings/targets (Roth, HSBC and others upgraded or increased targets after the guide), which supports the bullish momentum and likely added buying pressure. Analyst Reaction

Analyst upgrades and target adjustments — Multiple shops raised ratings/targets (Roth, HSBC and others upgraded or increased targets after the guide), which supports the bullish momentum and likely added buying pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Short?covering and technical squeeze amplified the move — Elevated short interest (~20%+) and very heavy volume suggest some of the rally is mechanical covering rather than only fundamental re?rating; that can push the stock higher quickly but also creates volatility. MarketBeat Coverage

Short?covering and technical squeeze amplified the move — Elevated short interest (~20%+) and very heavy volume suggest some of the rally is mechanical covering rather than only fundamental re?rating; that can push the stock higher quickly but also creates volatility. Negative Sentiment: Underlying demand and shipment weakness — FY Q4 revenue was down ~10% YoY and microinverter shipments fell (Q4 shipments reported ~682 MW), signaling near?term demand pressure in some markets. Earnings & Revenue Decline

Underlying demand and shipment weakness — FY Q4 revenue was down ~10% YoY and microinverter shipments fell (Q4 shipments reported ~682 MW), signaling near?term demand pressure in some markets. Negative Sentiment: Cost cuts / workforce reduction — Enphase cut ~160 jobs (~6% of workforce), a sign management is trimming cost base but also an acknowledgement of near?term headwinds. Layoffs Report

Cost cuts / workforce reduction — Enphase cut ~160 jobs (~6% of workforce), a sign management is trimming cost base but also an acknowledgement of near?term headwinds. Negative Sentiment: Valuation/technical caution — After the big rally some analysts/note?writers call the stock overbought and several price targets still imply limited upside from the new elevated price, so profit?taking or a pullback is possible. Valuation Check

Enphase Energy is a global energy technology company that specializes in solar microinverters, energy storage systems and energy management software. Its core business centers on converting direct current (DC) power generated by solar panels into alternating current (AC) power suitable for use in residential and commercial applications. By integrating hardware and software solutions, Enphase Energy aims to improve solar energy yield, enhance system reliability and provide real-time monitoring capabilities to its customers.

The company’s product portfolio includes its IQ Series microinverters, which attach to individual solar panels to optimize performance at the module level and reduce the impact of shading or system failures.

