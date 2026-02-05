Bessemer Group Inc. Has $246.92 Million Stake in CME Group Inc. $CME

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 913,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,598 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $246,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CME Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,176,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,695,313,000 after buying an additional 532,549 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,178,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,524,271,000 after acquiring an additional 319,899 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,571,447,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in CME Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,682,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,289,910,000 after purchasing an additional 92,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in CME Group by 6.6% in the second quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,833,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,476,000 after purchasing an additional 238,522 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CME Group from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Argus decreased their price target on shares of CME Group from $308.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Friday, October 31st. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $307.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 5th. TD Cowen raised shares of CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their target price on CME Group from $297.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $292.18.

CME opened at $294.62 on Thursday. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $239.70 and a twelve month high of $296.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.15 and a 200-day moving average of $272.67. The stock has a market cap of $106.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 58.84% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, Director William R. Shepard bought 251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $278.37 per share, for a total transaction of $69,870.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 258,710 shares in the company, valued at $72,017,102.70. This trade represents a 0.10% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Terrence A. Duffy sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total value of $6,738,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 65,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,737,468.20. This trade represents a 27.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc is a global markets company that operates some of the world’s largest and most liquid derivatives exchanges, including the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME), the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT), the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) and COMEX. The firm offers futures and options contracts across a broad range of asset classes — including interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities and metals — and serves a diverse client base of institutional investors, commercial hedgers, brokers and retail participants.

The company’s core services include electronic trading on the CME Globex platform, central clearing through CME Clearing, and distribution of market data, indexes and analytics.

