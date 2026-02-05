SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF $FEZ Shares Sold by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ – Free Report) by 61.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 33,870 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 178,222 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,645,000 after purchasing an additional 40,728 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the third quarter worth about $542,000. Concord Asset Management LLC VA purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,494,000. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,394,000.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

FEZ opened at $66.86 on Thursday. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $68.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.61. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.06.

About SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index. The EURO STOXX Index is a broad liquid subset of the STOXX Europe 600 Index. The Index captures approximately 60% of the free-float market capitalization of the EURO STOXX Total Market Index, which in turn covers approximately 95% of the free float market capitalization of the represented countries.

