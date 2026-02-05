Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. $BWXT

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 51.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 313,192 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,879 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $57,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,977,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $228,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 25,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 94.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BWX Technologies news, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.90, for a total value of $1,979,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 187,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,124,852.60. This represents a 5.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BWXT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities set a $225.00 price target on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Wall Street Zen upgraded BWX Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded BWX Technologies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. Truist Financial set a $205.00 price objective on BWX Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on BWX Technologies from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.20.

BWX Technologies Trading Down 10.2%

NYSE BWXT opened at $189.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.84. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.21 and a fifty-two week high of $220.57. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $189.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.71.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.15. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 10.04%.The company had revenue of $866.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $795.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc (NYSE: BWXT) is a specialized supplier of nuclear components and services, primarily serving the U.S. government and commercial markets. The company’s core expertise lies in the design, fabrication and servicing of nuclear propulsion systems for the U.S. Navy, where it supports the maintenance and overhaul of naval nuclear reactors. In addition to defense applications, BWXT develops small modular reactors (SMRs), nuclear fuel and related technologies for non?defense power generation, offering scalable solutions to meet evolving energy and industrial demands.

Beyond propulsion and power systems, BWXT is a leading producer of medical radioisotopes used in diagnostic imaging and cancer treatment.

