AlphaQuest LLC Purchases 79,651 Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) $CLDT

AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (NYSE:CLDT – Free Report) by 1,617.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,576 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,651 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC’s holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust were worth $568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CLDT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 195.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,858 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the second quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Up 3.9%

CLDT stock opened at $7.44 on Thursday. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 744.00 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89.

Chatham Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

Chatham Lodging Trust ( NYSE:CLDT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. Chatham Lodging Trust had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 1.11%. The business had revenue of $78.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Chatham Lodging Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3,600.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLDT shares. Zacks Research lowered shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

