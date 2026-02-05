Machina Capital S.A.S. Invests $1.21 Million in Restaurant Brands International Inc. $QSR

Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,931 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of QSR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 8.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,303,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,015,137,000 after buying an additional 1,134,665 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 18.5% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,486,897 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $363,243,000 after acquiring an additional 855,436 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,296,050 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $286,172,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,694 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,049,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $268,445,000 after acquiring an additional 163,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the 2nd quarter worth $254,948,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman J Patrick Doyle sold 43,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.80, for a total transaction of $3,043,070.60. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 193,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,531,079. The trade was a 18.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 25,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.91, for a total transaction of $1,806,219.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 961,282 shares in the company, valued at $68,164,506.62. This trade represents a 2.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 145,508 shares of company stock valued at $10,233,040 in the last ninety days. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Up 3.8%

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QSR stock opened at $69.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $23.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.58. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.71 and a twelve month high of $73.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Argus raised shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.95.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile



Restaurant Brands International Inc (NYSE: QSR) is a global quick-service restaurant company formed through the combination of established brands. The company’s principal holdings include Burger King, Tim Hortons and Popeyes, each of which operates under its own brand identity and menu. Restaurant Brands International’s business is centered on developing and expanding these franchised restaurant systems, supporting franchisees with brand management, supply chain coordination, and marketing programs.

RBI’s restaurants offer a range of quick-service food and beverage products: Burger King is known for its flame-grilled hamburgers and sandwiches, Tim Hortons for coffee, baked goods and breakfast items, and Popeyes for Louisiana-style fried chicken and seafood.

