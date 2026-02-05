Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) had its price target cut by Jefferies Financial Group from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Crown Castle from $117.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $127.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $101.00 target price (down from $104.00) on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Monday, December 1st. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.38.

NYSE CCI opened at $86.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.22. Crown Castle has a 12 month low of $83.21 and a 12 month high of $115.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.11, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.96.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Crown Castle had a negative net margin of 95.37% and a negative return on equity of 619.62%. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Crown Castle has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.380-4.490 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 10,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Crown Castle by 47.8% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 5.6% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 24.0% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 74.5% in the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Crown Castle is a U.S.-focused communications infrastructure company organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, operates and leases shared wireless infrastructure. Its primary business consists of providing tower-based site leases, small cell networks and fiber solutions that support mobile voice and data transmission for wireless carriers, cable companies and other enterprise customers. The company’s assets are positioned to enable network coverage and capacity, including the densification projects associated with 4G LTE and 5G deployments.

Its product and service offerings include ground-based tower sites that host multiple wireless operators, distributed small cell nodes and associated fiber backhaul used to connect sites into carrier networks, and site development and maintenance services.

