Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 11,144 Shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. $HURN

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 11,144 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 1.82% of Huron Consulting Group worth $46,109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 68.1% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1,018.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 725.5% during the second quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Huron Consulting Group

In other news, Director John Mccartney sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.44, for a total value of $1,049,360.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 43,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,993,096.48. The trade was a 13.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James Ronald Dail sold 662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total value of $112,612.82. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 30,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,163,689.05. This represents a 2.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,458 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,731. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $180.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $190.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $180.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huron Consulting Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $215.50.

Huron Consulting Group Price Performance

Shares of HURN stock opened at $165.47 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $156.15. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a one year low of $120.25 and a one year high of $186.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) is a global professional services firm that advises organizations across a range of industries on strategy, operations and technology. Founded in 2002 and headquartered in Chicago, the company helps clients address complex business challenges such as performance improvement, digital transformation and organizational change. Huron’s consultants work alongside executive leadership teams to develop and implement tailored solutions that drive growth, increase efficiency and manage risk.

Huron’s service offerings encompass business and financial advisory, healthcare performance improvement, life sciences consulting, higher education and research lifecycle support, as well as legal and regulatory consulting.

