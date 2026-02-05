Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) had its price target raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,MarketScreener reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $98.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $55.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.07. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $105.14. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -6.55, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 47.23%.The company had revenue of $754.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. Analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -34.12%.

In other news, Director Sheila K. Mcgrath purchased 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $45.60 per share, for a total transaction of $141,360.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 8,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $382,675.20. The trade was a 58.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter worth $27,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5,916.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC bought a new position in shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, BOKF NA boosted its holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 6,033.3% during the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company’s properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

