BILL’s (BILL) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reissued their buy rating on shares of BILL (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday,Benzinga reports. BTIG Research currently has a $60.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of BILL in a research report on Monday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BILL from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of BILL from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 7th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on BILL from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on BILL from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.90.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $37.19 on Monday. BILL has a fifty-two week low of $35.56 and a fifty-two week high of $98.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.03.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $395.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.91 million. BILL had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 0.79%.BILL’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BILL will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,104 shares of BILL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $56,557.92. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 10,812 shares in the company, valued at $553,898.76. The trade was a 9.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in BILL by 50.3% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 8,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BILL during the second quarter worth about $1,876,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its position in shares of BILL by 9.1% during the second quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 20,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of BILL by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 42,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 25,055 shares during the period. Finally, Fluent Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BILL by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 23,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,089 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.99% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: BTIG reaffirmed its “Buy” rating on BILL, which can support demand for the shares and help explain upward price pressure. BTIG Reaffirms Buy for BILL

BTIG reaffirmed its “Buy” rating on BILL, which can support demand for the shares and help explain upward price pressure. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks published a preview of BILL’s Q2 (Dec) earnings and Wall Street metric projections — useful context for investors ahead of results, but not a direct catalyst by itself. Seeking Clues to BILL Q2 Earnings

Zacks published a preview of BILL’s Q2 (Dec) earnings and Wall Street metric projections — useful context for investors ahead of results, but not a direct catalyst by itself. Negative Sentiment: Unusual options activity: traders bought 12,237 put contracts on BILL (a ~73% increase vs. average daily put volume). This surge in bearish positioning signals increased hedging or speculative downside interest, which can weigh on sentiment and add volatility. (Source: market activity report)

Unusual options activity: traders bought 12,237 put contracts on BILL (a ~73% increase vs. average daily put volume). This surge in bearish positioning signals increased hedging or speculative downside interest, which can weigh on sentiment and add volatility. (Source: market activity report) Neutral Sentiment: The New York Times coverage of the federal funding bill and related political negotiations is broadly market-moving for macro risk appetite but has no direct link to BILL’s fundamentals. Trump Signs Funding Bill

The New York Times coverage of the federal funding bill and related political negotiations is broadly market-moving for macro risk appetite but has no direct link to BILL’s fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: U.S. lawmakers introduced a bill to screen sales of potentially dangerous synthetic DNA — a regulatory development important to biotech and synthetic-biology firms but unlikely to affect BILL’s payments/financial-software business directly. Synthetic DNA Screening Bill

U.S. lawmakers introduced a bill to screen sales of potentially dangerous synthetic DNA — a regulatory development important to biotech and synthetic-biology firms but unlikely to affect BILL’s payments/financial-software business directly. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple outlets report that Bill and Hillary Clinton have agreed to testify in congressional depositions related to Jeffrey Epstein — significant political news but unlikely to have a direct material effect on BILL’s business. Clintons to Testify

Multiple outlets report that Bill and Hillary Clinton have agreed to testify in congressional depositions related to Jeffrey Epstein — significant political news but unlikely to have a direct material effect on BILL’s business. Neutral Sentiment: A state bill to restart WisconsinEye was set for an Assembly committee; this is local/state media policy news with no direct relevance to BILL. WisconsinEye Bill

A state bill to restart WisconsinEye was set for an Assembly committee; this is local/state media policy news with no direct relevance to BILL. Neutral Sentiment: House legislation seeking details on NASA lunar-lander and spacesuit development is sector-specific federal spending news without an evident link to BILL’s payments platform business. House NASA Bill

House legislation seeking details on NASA lunar-lander and spacesuit development is sector-specific federal spending news without an evident link to BILL’s payments platform business. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage of GOP leaders facing pushback over a funding bill is broader political risk commentary; monitor macro sentiment but treat as indirect to BILL. GOP Pushback on Funding Bill

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency. It also offers onboarding implementation support, and ongoing support and training services.

