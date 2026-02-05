Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Price Target Raised to $215.00

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) had its target price upped by BNP Paribas Exane from $195.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Monday morning,MarketScreener reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HON. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on Honeywell International from $262.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $249.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.50.

Honeywell International Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $235.35 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $204.96 and its 200 day moving average is $208.73. The stock has a market cap of $149.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $169.21 and a 52-week high of $236.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.74%.The business had revenue of $10.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $2,415,721.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 4,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,099,887. This trade represents a 68.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth about $998,000. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,147,000. Triton Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,001,000. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 95,833 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $22,317,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baxter Bros Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 35,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 4,543 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jefferies and Daiwa raised their price targets to $240, signaling renewed analyst conviction that can support short?term buying momentum.

Major houses (example: RBC and Deutsche Bank) have raised targets into the high?$200s, reinforcing a consensus bullish tilt that attracts institutional and momentum buyers.

Honeywell announced participation at upcoming investor conferences — management visibility with investors typically helps sustain momentum and can lead to incremental flows.

Multiple bullish writeups and a summarized bull thesis circulated (InsiderMonkey, MSN), which can influence retail and independent investors.

Rothschild & Co Redburn raised its target to $235 but maintained a neutral rating — a modest signal that may have limited directional impact compared with outright buy upgrades.

Region/unit?level noise: Honeywell Automation India reported a profit slip tied to higher costs / a one?time charge — likely isolated to the India?listed unit rather than Honeywell's consolidated results.

Insider selling — VP Robert D. Mailloux sold 10,549 shares (large reduction in his holding). While insider sales can be for personal reasons, markets often view sizable disposals as a negative signal.

Critical analysis flagged unattractive return trends at Honeywell; that commentary can weigh on value?focused investors and temper enthusiasm among income/value funds.

Some analysts still show lower targets (example: BNP Paribas' $215), which could blunt upside for investors who track consensus target risk.

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate (NASDAQ: HON) that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell’s aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

