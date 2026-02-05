General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Raised to $95.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report published on Monday,Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on GM. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. HSBC increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Barclays set a $110.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Argus set a $78.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, October 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.43.

GM opened at $86.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. General Motors has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $87.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.63.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $45.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.81 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. General Motors has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.750-10.500 EPS. Analysts predict that General Motors will post 11.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Motors declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the auto manufacturer to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This is a boost from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.93%.

In other news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 7,724 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $556,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 12,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,504. This represents a 39.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,759,703 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,450,485,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418,367 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 3.3% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 31,322,758 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,909,748,000 after purchasing an additional 989,189 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in General Motors by 8.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,130,519 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,105,420,000 after buying an additional 1,366,467 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 14,252,689 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $868,986,000 after buying an additional 748,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 81.1% during the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 13,018,874 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $640,659,000 after buying an additional 5,830,050 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) is a global automotive manufacturer headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, that designs, builds and sells cars, trucks, crossovers and electric vehicles, and provides related parts and services. Founded in 1908, GM has long been one of the world’s largest automakers and has evolved into a multi-brand company whose primary marques include Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick. Beyond vehicle manufacturing, GM’s operations encompass vehicle financing, connected services and advanced mobility initiatives.

GM develops and markets a broad portfolio of products and technologies, including internal-combustion and battery-electric vehicles, vehicle components and on-board connectivity services.

