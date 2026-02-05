Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON) Receives GBX 307 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Moonpig Group PLC (LON:MOON – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 307.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 target price on shares of Moonpig Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th.

Shares of MOON opened at GBX 212 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,511.31, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.24. Moonpig Group has a one year low of GBX 188.60 and a one year high of GBX 262.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £660.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 208.96 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 210.09.

Moonpig Group declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, November 7th that allows the company to repurchase 0 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Moonpig Group plc is a leading online greeting card and gifting platform, comprising the Moonpig, Buyagift and Red Letter Days brands in the UK and the Greetz brand in the Netherlands. The Group is the online market leader in cards in both of its core markets and is also the UK market leader in gift experiences. The Moonpig brand also operates in Ireland, Australia and the United States.

The Group’s leading customer proposition includes an extensive range of cards, a curated range of gifts, personalisation features and next day delivery offering.

