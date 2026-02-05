easyJet’s (EZJ) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank Of Canada

Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 590 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on EZJ. Panmure Gordon lifted their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 730 to GBX 780 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 850 price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 25th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 800 price objective on shares of easyJet in a research report on Friday, January 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on easyJet from GBX 500 to GBX 490 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of easyJet to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 535 to GBX 465 in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 625.

Shares of LON:EZJ opened at GBX 495.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.33. The stock has a market cap of £3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 7.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 495.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 485.85. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 401.05 and a 1-year high of GBX 590.60.

easyJet (LON:EZJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 25th. The company reported GBX 66.40 EPS for the quarter. easyJet had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.89%. As a group, analysts forecast that easyJet will post 67.3369565 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other easyJet news, insider Harald Eisenächer bought 4,000 shares of easyJet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 476 per share, for a total transaction of £19,040. Insiders have bought a total of 4,061 shares of company stock worth $1,933,698 in the last three months. 15.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

We are a low-cost, European, point-to-point airline. We use our?cost advantage, operational efficiency and leading positions in primary airports to deliver low fares for our customers – making great value travel accessible for everyone. We aim to?provide simple, convenient travel and holidays at a competitive price with outstanding customer service. easyJet is one of the largest airlines in the world, with 347 aircraft, operating 1,099 routes across 35 countries and 160 airports.

