Proto Labs (PRLB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $129.0710 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Proto Labs Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $53.48 on Thursday. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $29.58 and a 52 week high of $56.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average is $50.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 87.67 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling at Proto Labs

In related news, insider Michael R. Kenison sold 3,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $152,918.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 28,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,812.66. This trade represents a 9.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Proto Labs

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Proto Labs by 791.9% in the second quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 1,034,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,408,000 after buying an additional 918,219 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 417.0% during the third quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 279,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,973,000 after acquiring an additional 225,269 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the 3rd quarter valued at $6,425,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Proto Labs by 952.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 90,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 81,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Proto Labs by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after purchasing an additional 65,583 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.

Proto Labs Company Profile

Proto Labs, Inc is a digital manufacturing company that offers on-demand production services for custom parts and prototypes. Utilizing technologies such as 3D printing (additive manufacturing), CNC machining and injection molding, the company transforms digital CAD designs into functional parts on accelerated timelines. Its platform-driven process combines automated quoting, rapid tool generation and manufacturing execution to serve product developers, engineers and small- to medium-sized production runs.

Founded in 1999 by Larry Lukis, Proto Labs has championed the application of digital workflows to traditional manufacturing methods.

Featured Stories

