Proto Labs (PRLB) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q4 2025 results before the market opens on Friday, February 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.35 per share and revenue of $129.0710 million for the quarter. Interested persons may visit the the company’s upcoming Q4 2025 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, February 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.
Proto Labs Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:PRLB opened at $53.48 on Thursday. Proto Labs has a 52 week low of $29.58 and a 52 week high of $56.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.73 and its 200-day moving average is $50.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 87.67 and a beta of 1.24.
Insider Buying and Selling at Proto Labs
In related news, insider Michael R. Kenison sold 3,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $152,918.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 28,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,449,812.66. This trade represents a 9.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Proto Labs
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PRLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Proto Labs from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. Zacks Research cut shares of Proto Labs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.33.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PRLB
Proto Labs Company Profile
Proto Labs, Inc is a digital manufacturing company that offers on-demand production services for custom parts and prototypes. Utilizing technologies such as 3D printing (additive manufacturing), CNC machining and injection molding, the company transforms digital CAD designs into functional parts on accelerated timelines. Its platform-driven process combines automated quoting, rapid tool generation and manufacturing execution to serve product developers, engineers and small- to medium-sized production runs.
Founded in 1999 by Larry Lukis, Proto Labs has championed the application of digital workflows to traditional manufacturing methods.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Proto Labs
- The day the gold market broke
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- Forget AI, This Will Be the Next Big Tech Breakthrough
- New gold price target
- Trump Planning to Use Public Law 63-43: Prepare Now
Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.