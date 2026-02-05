Thai Oil Public (OTCMKTS:TOIPF) Trading Up 12.1% – Time to Buy?

Thai Oil Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TOIPF – Get Free Report) traded up 12.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. 4,100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 3,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.16.

Thai Oil Public Stock Up 12.1%

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.88.

Thai Oil Public Company Profile

Thai Oil Public Company Limited is one of Thailand’s leading oil refiners and petrochemical producers. Established in the early 1960s and headquartered in Samut Prakan Province, the company operates a complex that processes a variety of crude oil grades into refined petroleum products. Listed on the Stock Exchange of Thailand and trading in the United States over the counter under the symbol TOIPF, Thai Oil is a core subsidiary of PTT Public Company Limited.

The company’s refining operations encompass the production of transportation fuels such as gasoline, diesel, jet fuel, and liquefied petroleum gas.

