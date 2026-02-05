Spin Master (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Stock Price Up 3.3% – Still a Buy?

Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.44 and last traded at $14.44. 3,993 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 11,226 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.98.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNMSF. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.08.

Spin Master is a diversified global children’s entertainment company specializing in the design, development and marketing of toys, games and digital content. The company’s product portfolio spans a broad range of categories, including action figures, preschool toys, outdoor and lifestyle toys, puzzles and games. Beyond traditional play patterns, Spin Master has expanded its reach into interactive and technology-driven products that engage children across physical and digital platforms.

Among its signature brands are PAW Patrol, the animated rescue pup franchise that has become a staple of children’s programming and merchandising worldwide; Hatchimals, the line of interactive creatures that debuted in 2016; and Air Hogs, known for innovative remote-control vehicles.

