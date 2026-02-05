Eurobank Ergasias Services and (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) Trading 3% Higher – Here’s Why

Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGFEY – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.07 and last traded at $2.03. 159,466 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 213,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.97.

Separately, Zacks Research raised Eurobank Ergasias Services and to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.99.

Eurobank Ergasias Services SA (OTCMKTS:EGFEY) is a Greece-based financial institution and subsidiary of the Eurobank Group, headquartered in Athens. Since its formation in the early 1990s, the company has offered a comprehensive range of banking and financial services to retail customers, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), large corporates and institutional investors.

In its retail division, Eurobank Ergasias Services provides current and savings accounts, consumer and mortgage lending, credit cards and digital banking platforms.

