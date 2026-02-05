Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Trading 0.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) shot up 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.6150 and last traded at $1.58. 9,113 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 39,849 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Dolphin Entertainment in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dolphin Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

Dolphin Entertainment Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.00 million. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 11.37% and a negative return on equity of 65.09%.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and production company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity, and Marketing and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment provides diversified marketing services, including public relations, entertainment and hospitality content marketing, strategic communications, strategic marketing consulting, social media and influencer marketing, digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content.

