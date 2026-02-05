Carl Zeiss Meditec (ETR:AFX) Stock Price Down 1% – What’s Next?

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (ETR:AFX – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €27.46 and last traded at €27.56. 296,471 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 214% from the average session volume of 94,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at €27.84.

Carl Zeiss Meditec Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of €38.69 and a 200 day moving average of €42.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.

About Carl Zeiss Meditec

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, rest of Europe, North America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmology and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmology segment offers products and solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of chronic eye diseases, such as ametropia (refraction), cataracts, glaucoma, and renital disorders. This segment also provides devices for general ophthalmological examination and care, including slit lamps, refractometers, tonometers, optical coherence tomography devices, and fundus cameras; and devices for functional diagnostics (perimeters), as well as digital products for storage, evaluation, and sharing of clinical data.

Further Reading

