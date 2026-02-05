Chill Brands Group (LON:CHLL) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Chill Brands Group PLC (LON:CHLL – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.55 and last traded at GBX 0.60, with a volume of 1516030 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.69.

Chill Brands Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £1.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 537.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.77.

Get Chill Brands Group alerts:

Chill Brands Group (LON:CHLL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported GBX (0.57) EPS for the quarter.

About Chill Brands Group

Chill Brands Group plc is a route-to-market provider for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands. Through its Chill Connect division, the Company delivers sales, distribution, and in-store activation services, helping brands expand their reach and performance in the UK convenience, retail, and specialist markets. The Company also operates Chill.com, an e-commerce platform showcasing health, wellness, and lifestyle products from third-party brands. Chill Brands Group’s focus is on connecting quality consumer products with new audiences, driving growth for its brand partners across both physical and digital channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chill Brands Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chill Brands Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.