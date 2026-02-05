Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Green Impact Partners Inc. (CVE:GIP – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$2.45 and last traded at C$2.49, with a volume of 2314 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$2.50.
Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Green Impact Partners from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$4.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$4.00.
Green Impact Partners Inc provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. The company operates in two segments, Water & Solids Recycling & Energy Product Optimization; and Clean Energy Production. It operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities. The company also acquires, develops, builds, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects; and distributes RNG, biofuel, and hydrogen. It serves customers in the agriculture, forestry, government, midstream, public infrastructure, oil and gas production, potash, and utilities sectors.
