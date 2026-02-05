Solomon Moshkevich Sells 3,000 Shares of Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.44, for a total value of $694,320.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 139,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,282,639.84. This trade represents a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Solomon Moshkevich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 3rd, Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,639 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.77, for a total value of $378,232.03.

On Wednesday, January 28th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,200 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.66, for a total value of $285,192.00.

On Tuesday, January 27th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,013 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.53, for a total value of $243,656.89.

On Wednesday, January 21st, Solomon Moshkevich sold 293 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $68,855.00.

On Tuesday, January 20th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 23,205 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.74, for a total transaction of $5,447,141.70.

On Friday, January 2nd, Solomon Moshkevich sold 2,951 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.95, for a total transaction of $675,631.45.

On Friday, December 12th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 4,692 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.76, for a total value of $1,082,725.92.

On Monday, December 1st, Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.15, for a total transaction of $714,450.00.

Natera Stock Performance

NTRA traded down $22.07 on Wednesday, hitting $205.61. 2,452,176 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,059,726. Natera, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $256.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.44 billion, a PE ratio of -89.79 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natera

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.25). Natera had a negative return on equity of 25.07% and a negative net margin of 14.61%.The business had revenue of $592.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. Natera’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Natera by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,676,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,141,594,000 after purchasing an additional 282,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Natera by 9.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,628,914 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,871,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,129 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Natera by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,389,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $545,624,000 after purchasing an additional 72,087 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Natera by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,665,013 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $428,987,000 after acquiring an additional 727,366 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Natera by 7.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,552,725 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $430,640,000 after purchasing an additional 166,768 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NTRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Natera from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Natera from $218.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Natera from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Natera in a research note on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.20.

Natera Company Profile

Natera is a global diagnostics company that develops and commercializes cell-free DNA and other genetic testing technologies for clinical applications. The company focuses on three principal areas: reproductive health (including non-invasive prenatal testing and carrier screening), oncology (tumor-informed assays for minimal residual disease and recurrence monitoring), and organ transplantation (cell-free DNA tests to detect allograft injury). Natera combines laboratory testing, proprietary bioinformatics, and clinical reporting to deliver personalized genetic information to clinicians and patients.

Key product offerings include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for fetal chromosomal abnormalities and select single-gene conditions; Horizon carrier screening for inherited conditions; Signatera, a personalized, tumor-informed assay used for detecting minimal residual disease and monitoring treatment response in cancer patients; and Prospera, a donor-derived cell-free DNA test used to assess the risk of organ rejection.

