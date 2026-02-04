First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 149,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 83,656 shares.The stock last traded at $29.2150 and had previously closed at $29.45.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.1%
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.07. The company has a market capitalization of $529.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.64.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.2092 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%.
First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
