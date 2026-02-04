First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 149,211 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 83,656 shares.The stock last traded at $29.2150 and had previously closed at $29.45.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Stock Down 0.1%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.07. The company has a market capitalization of $529.07 million, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.64.

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 12th were issued a $0.2092 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FEM. Savvy Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 39,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 219,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,945,000 after buying an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 42,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 605,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,559,000 after buying an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Emerging Markets AlphaDEX Fund (FEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX EM index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies selected using a quantitative methodology and weighted in tiers. FEM was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

