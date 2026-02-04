Kinaxis (TSE:KXS) Reaches New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Shares of Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$136.43 and last traded at C$136.62, with a volume of 19760 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$137.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KXS shares. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 26th. CIBC raised shares of Kinaxis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$201.00 to C$203.00 in a report on Monday, December 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$240.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities raised Kinaxis to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. Finally, Cibc Captl Mkts raised Kinaxis from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$219.00.

Kinaxis Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market cap of C$3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 100.07, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$165.94 and its 200 day moving average is C$178.93.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kinaxis had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 4.33%.The firm had revenue of C$187.41 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinaxis Inc. will post 4.2526231 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kushan Krishna Surana sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$177.41, for a total transaction of C$39,385.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 19 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,370.79. This represents a 92.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc is a Canada-based provider of software solutions for sales and operations planning (S&OP) and supply chain management. The firm’s flagship RapidResponse product is offered on the cloud. Its capabilities include consequence evaluation and alerting, responsibility-based collaboration, high-speed analytics, and scenario simulation. Kinaxis’s S&OP solution capabilities include supply and demand planning, capacity and inventory planning, and inventory management. The firm has operations in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific regions.

Featured Stories

