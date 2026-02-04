Lion Finance Group (LON:BGEO) Sets New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Lion Finance Group PLC (LON:BGEO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as 10,250.00 and last traded at 10,230.00, with a volume of 6978586 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at 10,090.00.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Lion Finance Group from GBX 9,200 to £107 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $437.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 9,387.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 8,278.29.

Lion Finance Group (LON:BGEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 16th. The company reported 633.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lion Finance Group had a return on equity of 38.89% and a net margin of 73.73%. On average, equities analysts expect that Lion Finance Group PLC will post 1221.6828479 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Lion Finance Group news, insider Andrew McIntyre bought 553 shares of Lion Finance Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of 9,033.00 per share, for a total transaction of 4,995,249.00. Also, insider Archil Gachechiladze sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of 9,209.00, for a total transaction of 736,720,000.00. Insiders own 8.71% of the company’s stock.

Lion Finance Group PLC (formerly Bank of Georgia Group PLC) is a FTSE 250 holding company whose main subsidiaries provide banking and financial services in the high-growth Georgian and Armenian markets through leading, customer-centric, universal banks – Bank of Georgia in Georgia and Ameriabank in Armenia. By building on our competitive strengths, we are committed to driving business growth, sustaining high profitability, and generating strong returns, while creating opportunities for our stakeholders and making a positive contribution in the communities where we operate.

